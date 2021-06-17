7th pay commission latest news: Ahead of the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike for central government employees and pensioners, the central government has extend the time-limit for submission of Travelling Allowance (TA) claims from 60 days to 180 days. The central government's decision to change time-limit for TA submission on retirement is effective from 15th June 2021. The move is expected to help retiring central government employees as submission of TA claims within 60 days was little hectic for central government servants (CGS).

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance made the announcement in this regard issuing Office Memorandum (OM) that says, "Several references have been received in this Department regarding extension of time-limit for submission of TA claims in r/o journeys performed by retired employees and their families for going to Home town/place of settlement after retirement as difficulties are being faced by the retired Govt. officials while claiming reimbursement of TA on retirement within a period of sixty days of completion of their journey."

Announcing the modification in time-limit for submission of TA on retirement the Department of Expenditure OM said, "The matter has been considered in this Department and in partial modification of this Department's OM of even number dated 13,03.2018, it has been decided that the time-limit for submission of claims for TA on Retirement is modified from 60 days to 180 days (six months), succeeding the date of completion of the journey." However, the time limit for submission of TA claim on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days, said Department of Expenditure OM.

Hailing the center's decision to modify time-limit for TA submission Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "The central government's move is a welcome move as submission of TA claim within 60 days was slightly hectic and there have been incidences when the beneficiary had to face problems while submitting their TA claims in the given time-limit. In fact, we are in favour central government f all settlements on the date of retirement so that employees need not to move from pillar to post post-retirement."

