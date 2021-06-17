Announcing the modification in time-limit for submission of TA on retirement the Department of Expenditure OM said, "The matter has been considered in this Department and in partial modification of this Department's OM of even number dated 13,03.2018, it has been decided that the time-limit for submission of claims for TA on Retirement is modified from 60 days to 180 days (six months), succeeding the date of completion of the journey." However, the time limit for submission of TA claim on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days, said Department of Expenditure OM.