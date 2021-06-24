7th pay commission: Central govt employees can claim HBA benefit till March 2022

Speaking on the HBA rules Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "HBA can be claimed for buying a plot and constructing house on it. It can be claimed by a central government employee for constructing house on a plot registered in its name or in the name of its spouse or in case the plot is jointly owned by the employee and its spouse." He said that HBA can be availed for remodeling of the existing accommodation as well but the house has to be owned by the employee, its spouse or by both.