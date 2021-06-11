7th pay commission DA, DR arrears: Date for center, CGS body meeting fixed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7th pay commission latest news: For around 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh central government pensioners, there is a piece of good news in regard to their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefit respectively. Central government servants' (CGS') representative body National Council of JCM, officials from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and Ministry of Finance are going to meet on 26th June 2021. The main agenda of this proposed meeting will be 7th pay commission DA arrears payment to the central government employees and 7th pay commission DR benefits of the retired central government employees. The National Council of JCM informed about the development and said that the meeting will be chaired by the cabinet secretary of India.

Asked about the agenda of this meeting Shiva Gopal Mishra of National Council of JCM said, "The meeting will revolve around the 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR benefits of the central government employees and central government pensioners. In this meeting we will discuss about the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 to the central government servants and central government pensioners respectively."

Mishra went on inform that cabinet secretary and Ministry of Finance officials are quite co-operative in regard to DA and DR arrears payments as it is related to around 1.12 crore central government employees and pensioners. So, the National Council of JCM is very much hopeful of coming out with some positive news for central government employees and pensioners from this meeting.

Earlier, while talking on the DA arrears payment, Mishra had said that the JCM has proposed the cabinet secretary office, Department of Expenditure and DoPT office that if it is not possible for the central government to pay DA and DR arrears in one time, they can do it in installments as well.

The meeting which is going to take place on 26th June 2021, was earlier scheduled on 8th May 2021. But due to the Covid-19 spread in the national capital, the meeting got cancelled.

The central government has announced to restore DA and DR benefit of central government employees and pensioners from 1st July 2021 but there is no official statement in regard to three installments of DA and DR arrears payment. Central government employees and pensioners were expecting that they will be given DA and DR arrears once these 7th pay commission benefits are restored.