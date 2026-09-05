7th Pay Commission DA hike: What is AICPI-IW? Why it matters so much for amount calculation for central govt employees

The Labour Bureau earlier this week released its monthly All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) numbers for July 2026, stating that it increased by 1.3 points to stand at 153.2.
Further, year-on-year (YoY) inflation for the month of July 2026 stood at 4.57% as compared to 2.66% in July 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Employment's department said in an official release.
The AICPI-IW index is updated monthly. It measures retail inflation based on fluctuations in the price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers. The release added that the numbers are calculated based on retail prices collected from 317 markets across 88 important industrial centres in India.
Data from the AICPI-IW for March 2026 showed the index at 149.1, for April 2026 at 149.9, for May 2026 at 150.8, and for June 2026 at 151.9.
Notably, AICPI-IW is used to calculate Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) norms.
Thus, the index showing a jump is likely to have an impact in the next DA and Dearness Relief (DR) increase for central government employees and pensioners, respectively.
DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th CPC. The formula used for central government employees as per the 7th CPC, is as follows: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last 12 months – 261.42) / 261.42] x 100
DA is revised twice annually to counter inflation, and the announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July. DA and DR are provided by the Centre to employees and pensioners. Some 50 lakh employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees, benefit from DA hikes.
Based on AICPI-IW data, employees are expecting a 3-4% DA hike announcement during Diwali this year amid steadily rising expenses. The final revision, however, will depend on the latest AICPI-IW data and the Cabinet’s approval.
Meanwhile, multiple employee unions and representative groups have demanded that the Centre make an official announcement on DA merger. This is because under the 7th CPC stipulated that DA be merged with basic salary if it exceeds 50% — the component is now 60% of basic pay and may rise further with another hike.
The issue has gained traction because basic salary determines other components of compensation such as provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, merging DA into the basic pay will lead to substantial and automatic increase in overall pay and consequently the other dependent allocations.
Thus, it also remains to be seen, if the Centre announces DA hike with effect from 1 January 2027 or awaits a decision from the 8th CPC on DA merger.
Amid vocal demands on the issue, the Centre has clarified that DA merger proposal is currently under consideration, adding that till such time that the commission announces its decision on revised pay structure, the DA component and salary will continue unchanged under the current mechanism.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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