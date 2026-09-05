7th Pay Commission DA hike: What is AICPI-IW? Why it matters so much for amount calculation for central govt employees

The Labour Bureau earlier this week released its monthly All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) numbers for July 2026, stating that it increased by 1.3 points to stand at 153.2.

Further, year-on-year (YoY) inflation for the month of July 2026 stood at 4.57% as compared to 2.66% in July 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Employment's department said in an official release.

What is AICPI-IW? We explain… The AICPI-IW index is updated monthly. It measures retail inflation based on fluctuations in the price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers. The release added that the numbers are calculated based on retail prices collected from 317 markets across 88 important industrial centres in India.

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Data from the AICPI-IW for March 2026 showed the index at 149.1, for April 2026 at 149.9, for May 2026 at 150.8, and for June 2026 at 151.9.

Notably, AICPI-IW is used to calculate Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) norms.

Why do central govt workers closely watch this index? Thus, the index showing a jump is likely to have an impact in the next DA and Dearness Relief (DR) increase for central government employees and pensioners, respectively.

DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th CPC. The formula used for central government employees as per the 7th CPC, is as follows: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last 12 months – 261.42) / 261.42] x 100

DA is revised twice annually to counter inflation, and the announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July. DA and DR are provided by the Centre to employees and pensioners. Some 50 lakh employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees, benefit from DA hikes.

Based on AICPI-IW data, employees are expecting a 3-4% DA hike announcement during Diwali this year amid steadily rising expenses. The final revision, however, will depend on the latest AICPI-IW data and the Cabinet’s approval.

7th CPC vs 8th CPC: DA merger demands in focus Meanwhile, multiple employee unions and representative groups have demanded that the Centre make an official announcement on DA merger. This is because under the 7th CPC stipulated that DA be merged with basic salary if it exceeds 50% — the component is now 60% of basic pay and may rise further with another hike.

The issue has gained traction because basic salary determines other components of compensation such as provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, merging DA into the basic pay will lead to substantial and automatic increase in overall pay and consequently the other dependent allocations.

Thus, it also remains to be seen, if the Centre announces DA hike with effect from 1 January 2027 or awaits a decision from the 8th CPC on DA merger.