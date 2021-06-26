The Centre is scheduled to hold a meeting today regarding the pending dearness allowance arrears (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for around 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh central government pensioners who are awaiting a hike in their salary.

Officials of the Union ministry of finance, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) and the department of personnel and training (DoPT) are expected to take the final decision on the DA arrears under the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission during the meeting.

Informing about the development Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "Official meeting between the officials of the Department of Expenditure at the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and the representatives of JCM is going to take place on 26th June. The scheduled meeting will be chaired by the cabinet secretary of India."

Asked about the agenda of this meeting Shiva Gopal Mishra of National Council of JCM said, "The meeting will revolve around the 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR benefits of the central government employees and central government pensioners. In this meeting we will discuss about the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 to the central government servants and central government pensioners respectively."

The Centre has said in Parliament that the stalled dearness allowance and dearness relief (DR) of central government employees and pensioners will be resumed from July 1, 2021. The three installments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any increase in DA from July 1, however, will only be effective from that day and employees would not get any arrears on non-revision of DA for the previous period.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.