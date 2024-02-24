7th Pay Commission: Government employees likely to get 4% DA hike in March 2024
The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.
7th Pay Commission: The government is likely to announce a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees next month, i.e. in March 2024, according to various media reports. The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.