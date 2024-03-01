Gujarat govt hikes DA by 4% for employees, raises NPA contribution
With the latest DA hike, the dearness allowance of state government employees will now increase to 46 per cent as compared with 42 per cent earlier, according to an official statement.
The Gujarat government has announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state employees and pensioners. The state government has also increased its contribution to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for employees and has announced to calculate LTC cash conversion for 10 cumulated leaves on the basis of the revised pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission.