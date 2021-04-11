7th Pay Commission: How 7th CPC fitment factor finalises CGS' salary

Once, a central government employee's monthly salary other than allowance is finalised. Then there are various allowances like DA, TA, HRA, medical re-imbursement, etc. A central government employee's DA is hedge against inflation. It is announced twice in a year for January to June and from July to December period. While announcing DA, center makes averaging of inflation rise during the first six month of the year and then next six month of the year. On the basis of that, they announce the nearest round figure as DA hike, which is higher than the average inflation. Currently, average inflation is around 3.5 per cent (as per the AICPI) for July to December 2020 period. That's why speculation is rife that DA hike due for January to June 2021 would be at least 4 per cent.