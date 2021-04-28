7th Pay Commission: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found fraudulent Leave Travel Concession (LTC) claims by some central government employees. The CAG report pointed out tweak in 7th CPC LTC rules for air travel and said that types of fraudulent LTC claims include change in original amount mentioned in original air ticket to higher amount, deleting the name of unauthorised travel agent through which air ticket was booked and in some cases air tickets were booked through authorised mode but the actual amount paid to the airline was found to be altered.

The CAG report went on to add that the air ticket had sufficient indications that air tickets were forged viz. absence of mode of payment, absence of name of booking agencies, amount of service tax not tallied with the base fare shown on the ticket, absence of break up air fare on the tickets, mention of word 'Under LTC 80 Fare' in the ticket of private airline, etc.

Taking the officials to the task who approved these fraudulent LTC claims the CAG report said, "The officials responsible for passing and paying the bills, reimbursed the amount without applying due diligence."

While reminding about the 7th pay commission LTC rule for air travel, the CAG report added, "Air tickets were to be purchased either directly from the airline or through the authorised agents only."

Taking a dig at the intent of the central government employees indulged in fraudulent LTC claims the CAG report said, "Efforts should be made by the Government Servants to book air tickets at the cheapest fare possible." The report advised all ministries and departments to bring it to the notice of their employees that any misuse of this 7th CPC perk will be views seriously and the central government employees will be liable for appropriate action under the rules.

The CAG office has also directed its internal audit wings to examine the LTC claims paid during 2010-11 onwards along with their regular audit and compliance report to be submitted to its office by 30th September 2021.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.