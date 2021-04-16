{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7th Pay Commission latest news: In a bid to provide monetary relief to the All India Service (AIS) officers posted in the Union Territory of Ladakh, center has decided to extend provision regarding additional monetary incentives called (Special Allowances for officers belonging to North East cadres of AIS) to the AIS officers working in UT of Ladakh. After this move by center, AIS officers posted in the UT of Ladakh will get an addition Special Allowance and Special Duty Allowance payable at 20 per cent and 10 per cent of their basic salary respectively. So, the 7th CPC pay matrix of the AIS officers posted in UT of Ladkah is going to change after this central government's declaration. The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has already issued Office Memorandum (OM) in this regard.

The DoPT letter dated 10th February 2009, center had granted additional monetary incentive to officers belonging to North-East Cadres of the All India Services. The allowance given to the AIS officers posted in North-East was called 'Special Allowance' payable at 25 per cent of their basic pay in addition to other allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), etc.

However, this Special Allowance payable to the AIS Officers posted in North-East region at 25 per cent of their basic salary was revised in July 2017. As per the DoPT OM dated 25th July 2017, Special Allowance payable at 25 per cent of the basic was revised to Special Allowance and Special Duty Allowance payable at 20 per cent and 10 per cent of the basic salary of the AIS officers posted in North-East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the extension of this Special Allowance to the AIS officers posted in the UT of Ladakh, they will also get Special Allowance and Special Duty Allowance payable at 20 per cent and 10 per cent of their basic salary.

This Special Allowance is acceptable as per the recommendations of the 7th CPC pay matrix as mentioned in the DoPT OM dated 25th July 2017.