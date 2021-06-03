Central government family pension rules simplified. Details here

In view of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the central government has simplified the family pension rules for central government employees . Announcing about the changes in rules made by the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoP&PW), Union Minister Dr. Jitendraa Singh said that in the changed rule provisional family pension will be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for Family Pension and Death Certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed.

While announcing about the important reforms undertaken by the DoP&PW during the COVID-19 pandemic Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "A provision was recently made for the provisional family pension to be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed." This provision, he said, is applicable in case of death happening during the pandemic, either because of COVID or because of non-COVID cause.

In accordance with Rules 80 (A) of the CCS (Pension) Rule 1972, on death of the government servant during service, Provisional Family Pension could be sanctioned to the eligible member of the family, only after the Family Pension case has been forwarded to the Pay and Accounts Office. However, in view of the ongoing pandemic, instructions were issued that Provisional Family Pension may be sanctioned immediately on receipt of a claim for Family Pension and Death Certificate from the eligible family member, without waiting for forwarding of the Family Pension case to Pay and Accounts Office.

Similarly, the Minister informed that in view of the COVID pandemic another important reform announced recently provides that payment of provisional pension may be extended up to a period of one year from the date of retirement with the concurrence of PAO and after the approval by the Head of the Department.

As per the Rule 64 of CCS (Pension), 1972, provisional pension is normally sanctioned for a period of six months in cases whether a government servant is likely to retire before finalization of his pension. However, in view of the COVID pandemic, instructions were issued for grant of Provisional Family Pension in accordance to Rule 64 where there is a delay in submission of papers.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the wake of the pandemic, the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare has been, from time to time, very sensitively responding to each of the issues concerned with Pensioners and elder citizens. Reforms are also being undertaken accordingly, Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded.

