Central government family pension rules simplified. Details here

In accordance with Rules 80 (A) of the CCS (Pension) Rule 1972, on death of the government servant during service, Provisional Family Pension could be sanctioned to the eligible member of the family, only after the Family Pension case has been forwarded to the Pay and Accounts Office. However, in view of the ongoing pandemic, instructions were issued that Provisional Family Pension may be sanctioned immediately on receipt of a claim for Family Pension and Death Certificate from the eligible family member, without waiting for forwarding of the Family Pension case to Pay and Accounts Office.