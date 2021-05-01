7th Pay Commission: While the central government employees are busy calculating their salary hike post-Dearness Allowance (DA) restoration from 1st July 2021, the center has given another piece of good news for the Central Government Servants (CGS). The central government has extended the pay fixation deadline within the three months from 15th April 2021. However, the center issued this clarification after receiving series of requests from various central government employees’ organizations.

The decision to allow extension for pay fixation will have direct impact on the central government employees’ 7th pay commission pay matrix. Pay fixation exercise will enable central government servants to choose either of the date of promotion or date of increment to fix their pay that helps more to their 7th CPC pay matrix.

The Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance issued an Office Memorandum in this regard and said, “A large number of references have been received in this department seeking condonation of delay and allowing another opportunity to exercise/re-exercise the option of pay fixation as allowed under OM dated 28.11.2019 as the employees have faced time constraint, etc. in exercising their option of pay fixation thereunder." The OM went on to add that the issue has been examined and the said OM approves for allowing another opportunity to the central government employees to exercise/re-exercise their option for pay fixation within the three months of the date of issue of the OM. The Om was issued on 15th April 2021.

Hailing the center’s decision in regard to the central government employees pay fixation and date of salary increment Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — staff side at national Council of JCM said, “It’s a good move by the center as it will give central government servants to choose whether they want their pay fixed on the basis of the date of promotion or on the basis of the date of increment."

Mishra said that central government employees have option to choose either date of increment or date of promotion, whichever is in their favour to choose and get their pay fixed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.