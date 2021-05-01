The Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance issued an Office Memorandum in this regard and said, “A large number of references have been received in this department seeking condonation of delay and allowing another opportunity to exercise/re-exercise the option of pay fixation as allowed under OM dated 28.11.2019 as the employees have faced time constraint, etc. in exercising their option of pay fixation thereunder." The OM went on to add that the issue has been examined and the said OM approves for allowing another opportunity to the central government employees to exercise/re-exercise their option for pay fixation within the three months of the date of issue of the OM. The Om was issued on 15th April 2021.