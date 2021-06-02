7th pay commission latest news: DA arrears payment talks get delayed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7th pay commission latest news: The central government employees eagerly waiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears payment talks between the National Council of JCM — a central government servants' (CGS') representative body — and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), will have to wait for little more. The 7th pay commission DA installment talks that got rescheduled for the last week of May 2021, has still not happened. According to the National Council of JCM, the meeting will now take place in June as the talks over payment of three installments of DA couldn't happen due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in New Delhi. Central government employees will get a boost in their 7th pay commission pay matrix as the three installments of DA due from 1st January 2020 has been freezed by the central government till 30th June 2021.

Speaking on the proposed meeting on DA arrears payment for the central government employees Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at the National council of JCM said, "The scheduled meeting between the Ministry of Finance, DoPT officials and the representatives of the National Council of JCM to discuss the DA arrears payment couldn't take place in May 2021 due to the Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi. Now, the meeting is expected to take place by second to third week of June 2021 (as per the informal discussion between the officials of Ministry of Finance, DoPT and JCM office bearers)."

Shiva Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM went on to add that delay in meeting for DA installment payment should not be taken as negative development as the central government officials are quite co-operative over the DA arrears payment of the CGS. In fact, the National Council of the JCM is also ready to fish out some middle path for DA arrears payment and the JCM has given its suggestion to the central government representatives to pay three installments in parts if it is difficult for the center to pay three DA installments in onetime payment."

The proposed meeting between the central government bodies and the National Council of JCM was initially scheduled on 8th May 2021 but due to the spread of second wave of Covid-19 in the national capital, the meeting got cancelled and it was decided that it will be rescheduled in the last week of May 2021. But, due to the prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, the next date for meeting couldn't get finalised. Since, Covid restrictions in the national capital is getting eased with unlock activities, the National Council of JCM is confident that the meeting will take place by second to third week of June 2021.

7th CPC pay matrix: DA restoration

The central government has announced to restore DA from 1st July 2021 but there is no any official announcement over the payment of three installments of DA. Central government employees were expecting that DA restoration will bring in DA arrears too and hence they are upset and the CGS bodies are busy finding out the healing touch for the CGS over DA arrears payment.