7th pay commission: Timeline to record annual performance of these CGS extended

7th pay commission latest news: The central government has extended the time line for recording of Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) for the year 2020-21. The decision will be applicable on all Group A, Group B and Group C central government officers including those who demitted office or retired on or after 28th February 2021. The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) made the announcement issuing Office Memorandum (OM) in this regard.

The DoPT Office Memorandum said, "In view of the prevailing situation (Covid-19), it has been decided to further extend the timeline for distribution/online generation, recording and completion of APAR for the year Group A, group B and Group C officers of Central Civil Services, as a onetime measure."

The DoPT Office Memorandum went on to add that the decision will be applicable on all those central government servants (CGS) who demitted office or retired on or after 28th February 2021 citing, "The extended timeline for the APAR year 2020-21 shall also apply to the reporting/reviewing/accepting authorities, who have demitted office or retired from service on or after 28.02.2021 and they shall be allowed to record their remarks till the respective extended cut-off dates."

The extended timeline for recording and completion of APAR for 2020-21 for the central government group A, Group B and Group C officers are as follows:

1] Distribution of blank for or online generation of APAR is 31st July 2021.

2] Submission of self-appraisal to the reporting officer is 31st August 2021.

3] Forwarding of report by reporting officer to reviewing officer is 30th September 2021.

4] Forwarding of report by reviewing officer to APAR Cell is 15th November 2021.

5] Appraisal by Accepting Authority (wherever provided) is 15th December 2021.

6] a) Disclosure of APAR to the officer reported upon where there is no Accepting Authority is 30th November 2021.

b) Disclosure of the APAR to the officer reported upon where there is Accepting Authority is 31st December 2021.

7] Receipt of representation, if any, on APAR is 15 days from the date of disclosure.

8] Forwarding of representation to the competent authority:

a) Where there is no Accepting Authority for APAR is 31st December 2021.

b) Where there is Accepting Authority for APAR is 15th January 2022.

9] Disposal of the representation by the competent authority is within one month of receipt of representation by the competent authority.

10] Communication of decision of the competent authority on the representation by the APAR Cell is within 15 days of finalization of decision by competent authority.

11] End of entire APAR process, after which the APAR will be finally taken on record, is 31st March 2022.

Earlier, in the wake of Covid-19 spread leading to lockdown in Delhi, the DoPT had extended the timeline for recording and completion of APAR for 2020-21 till 30th June 2021.

