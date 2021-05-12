7th pay commission: Center extends deadline for LTC special cash package scheme

7th pay matrix: Providing relief to the central government employees, the central government has extended the deadline for full and final settlement of bills relating to LTC special cash package scheme. Now, the central government employees will be able to submit their bills by 31st of May 2021. The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance already issued Office Memorandum in this regard.

While announcing the LTC relief to the central government servants the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum said, "Queries have been received by this department to extend the date of submission of bills/claims and settlement beyond 30th April 2021. Keeping in view of the situation existing due to Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that submission of bills claims may be entertained and settled by Ministries/Departments not later than 31st May 2021."

However, the department of expenditure's OM in regard to extension of the LTC special cash package scheme made it clear that payment for the purchases should have been made not later than the due date i.e. 31st March 2021. Earlier, the deadline for LTC special cash package scheme was 31st March 2021 which was later extended to 30th April 2021 which now has been extended to 31st May 2021.

For information to the readers, center had announced LTC special cash package scheme which is also known as LTC Voucher Scheme in 2020 keeping Covid-19 in India leading to nationwide lockdown. As it was difficult for the central government employees to travel and avail LTC benefit, the center allowed CGS to receive cash via cash voucher scheme in which a central government servant had to submit bills/claims to their concerned department and get cash in return.

