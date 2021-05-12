7th pay commission: Center extends deadline for LTC special cash package scheme

While announcing the LTC relief to the central government servants the Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum said, "Queries have been received by this department to extend the date of submission of bills/claims and settlement beyond 30th April 2021. Keeping in view of the situation existing due to Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that submission of bills claims may be entertained and settled by Ministries/Departments not later than 31st May 2021."

