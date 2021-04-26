7th Pay Commission latest news: The media has been buzzing with speculation that central government employees' Travel Allowance (TA) will rise from this July after the center's announcement to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees. However, for information to the central government servants (CGS), their TA won't rise in sync with the DA hike as the current DA is not 25 per cent or above. As per the 7th CPC pay matrix calculation rule, TA hike won't be applicable in 7th pay commission pay matrix from July 2021 as existing DA of central government employees is 17 per cent only.

Highlighting the 7th CPC pay calculation rule for central government employees’ TA Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council JCM said, "It's true that central government employees' TA rises in sync with the DA hike. But, this is possible only when the DA is 25 per cent of above. Currently, central government employees' DA is at 17 per cent that means their TA won't rise as some media houses are reporting." Mishra went on to add that after the DA restoration in July 2021, DA will be more than 25 per cent and hence when the DA hike announcement for July to December 2021 will be announced then only TA hike can be expected.

The Secretary — Staff Side at National Council JCM went on to add that currently, the DA hike announcement for January to June 2021 is still expected. So, a central government employee can expect DA hike announcement getting due from 1st July 2021 by Dusshehra to Diwali means the DA hike impact will finally reflect in central government employees' 7th CPC Pay Matrix by the end of 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic spread, the center had freezed CGS's DA till June 2021. This led to non-restoration of three DA installments announced for the period of 1.1.2020 to 30.6.2020, 1.7.2020 to 31.12.2020 and 1.1.2021 to 30.6.2021. When the freezing of DA was announced, central government employees' DA was at 17 per cent of their basic salary.

