Highlighting the 7th CPC pay calculation rule for central government employees’ TA Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council JCM said, "It's true that central government employees' TA rises in sync with the DA hike. But, this is possible only when the DA is 25 per cent of above. Currently, central government employees' DA is at 17 per cent that means their TA won't rise as some media houses are reporting." Mishra went on to add that after the DA restoration in July 2021, DA will be more than 25 per cent and hence when the DA hike announcement for July to December 2021 will be announced then only TA hike can be expected.

