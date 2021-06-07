7th pay commission latest news: The 7th pay commission pay matrix of the central government employees is expected to get a boost from 1st July 2021 after Dearness Allowance (DA) restoration. However, there is a point of worry for central government employees (CGS) as their DA arrears is still lying in limbo. The scheduled meeting between the CGS representative body national Council of JCM and central government officials on 8th May 2021 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital and the new date for the meeting is still not finalised. So, it becomes important for all stake holders to know how much a central government employees' 7th CPC DA arrears is at stake.

7th CPC pay matrix: DA arrears calculation

Speaking on the 7th pay commission pay matrix and DA arrears at stake Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "To calculate how much DA arrears of a central government employee is at stake, one just need to do simple arithmetic for 7th CPC Level-1 employee whose Grade Pay is ₹1800 and 7th pay commission salary ranges is ₹18,000 to ₹56,900." Mishra also reminded that ₹18,000 is minimum 7th pay commission basic salary of a central government employee.

Shiva Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM said that 4 per cent DA for January to June 2020, 3 per cent DA for July to December 2020 and expected 4 per cent DA for January to June 2021 is getting restored from 1st July 2021.

So, a central government employee with minimum grade pay of ₹1800 (Level-1 basic pay scale range of ₹18,000 to ₹56,900) is waiting for ₹4,320 [{4 per cent of ₹18,000}x6] to ₹13,656 [{4 per cent of ₹56,900}x6] DA arrears for January to June 2020. For July to December 2020, a central government employee with minimum 7th CPC grade pay is waiting for ₹3,240 [{3 per cent of ₹18,000}x6] to ₹10,242 [{3 per cent of 56,900}x6] while for January to June 2021 a central government employee with minimum grade pay of ₹1800 is waiting for ₹4,320 [{4 per cent of ₹18,000}x6] to ₹13,656 [{4 per cent of ₹56,900}x6] DA arrears for January to June 2020. That means, a central government employee who is withdrawing minimum basic salary of ₹18,000 per month is waiting for ₹11,880 ( ₹4320 + ₹3240 + ₹4320) DA arrears.

Shiva Gopal Mishra of National Council of JCM said that the figure may look small as it is for the central government employee who is withdrawing minimum basic salary of ₹18,000 per month. However, the volume of DA arrears can be easily understood if we look at the Level-1 7th pay commission pay scale where a central government employees' DA arrears at stake is ranging from ₹11,880 to ₹37,554 ( ₹13,656 + ₹10,242 + ₹13,656). He said that the DA arrears for a single central government employee would go in lakhs if the calculation is done for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale of ₹1,23,100 to ₹2,15,900) or for Level-14 (pay scale of ₹1,44,200 to ₹2,18,200) employee.

