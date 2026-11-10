7th Pay Commission: Level 5 salary rises to ₹62,224 with 63% DA—here’s why your place of posting alters final figure

A central government employee drawing the minimum basic salary under Pay Matrix Level 5 can now receive a monthly gross salary of ₹62,224 in an X-class city such as Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai. The calculation includes basic pay of ₹29,200, Dearness Allowance (DA) at 63%, House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 30% and Transport Allowance (TA), including DA on the allowance.
The revised salary follows the Union government's decision to increase DA for central government employees from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective July 1, 2026. The Finance Ministry announced the revision through an order dated October 29, 2026.
Pay Level 5 is the highest level in Group C under the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix and corresponds to the erstwhile grade pay of ₹2,800. In the Indian Railways, posts such as Goods Train Manager and Senior Clerk-cum-Typist start at this pay level.
The monthly salary of a Level 5 employee in an X-class city is calculated using the following components:
Basic pay - ₹29,200
DA at 63% - ₹18,396
HRA at 30% - ₹8,760
Transport Allowance - ₹3,600
DA on Transport Allowance (63%) - ₹2,268
Total gross salary - ₹62,224
Thus, the employee's monthly gross earnings amount to ₹62,224 before statutory deductions and other applicable recoveries.
The HRA component varies according to the classification of the employee's place of posting.
Under the applicable government rules, HRA is paid at 30% of basic pay in X-class cities, 20% in Y-class cities and 10% in Z-class towns.
These are the revised maximum rates applicable after DA crossed the 50% threshold, in accordance with the government's 2017 HRA order.
Transport Allowance follows a separate classification of cities. For employees in Pay Levels 3 to 8, the allowance is ₹3,600 per month in notified cities and ₹1,800 in other locations. DA is payable additionally on Transport Allowance.
The list includes all X-class cities, along with selected Y-class cities such as Patna, Surat, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Nagpur, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Lucknow.
The gross salary of ₹62,224 is not the amount an employee receives in hand. Under the National Pension System (NPS) or Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the employee contribution at 10% of basic pay plus DA works out to ₹4,760 per month.
Other deductions, including contributions towards the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS), are also applicable.
At the calculated gross salary, the employee's annual earnings in an X-class city amount to approximately ₹7.47 lakh. Under the stated salary assumptions, this income falls within the no-tax threshold under the new income tax regime.
The salary calculation is based on the first cell of Pay Level 5. Following the annual increment, basic pay increases from ₹29,200 to ₹30,100, with corresponding increases in DA and other salary components linked to basic pay.
The DA and salary calculations apply to civilian central government employees, including civilian personnel paid from the defence budget.
Armed forces personnel and railway employees are governed by separate orders issued by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways, respectively. State government employees, public sector undertaking (PSU) staff and bank employees follow their respective pay structures and allowance revision policies.
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