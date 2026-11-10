7th Pay Commission: Level 5 salary rises to ₹62,224 with 63% DA—here’s why your place of posting alters final figure

A central government employee drawing the minimum basic salary under Pay Matrix Level 5 can now receive a monthly gross salary of ₹62,224 in an X-class city such as Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai. The calculation includes basic pay of ₹29,200, Dearness Allowance (DA) at 63%, House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 30% and Transport Allowance (TA), including DA on the allowance.

The revised salary follows the Union government's decision to increase DA for central government employees from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective July 1, 2026. The Finance Ministry announced the revision through an order dated October 29, 2026.

Pay Level 5 is the highest level in Group C under the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix and corresponds to the erstwhile grade pay of ₹2,800. In the Indian Railways, posts such as Goods Train Manager and Senior Clerk-cum-Typist start at this pay level.

How monthly gross salary of ₹ 62,224 is calculated The monthly salary of a Level 5 employee in an X-class city is calculated using the following components:

Monthly Salary Components Basic pay - ₹29,200

DA at 63% - ₹18,396

HRA at 30% - ₹8,760

Transport Allowance - ₹3,600

DA on Transport Allowance (63%) - ₹2,268

Total gross salary - ₹62,224

Thus, the employee's monthly gross earnings amount to ₹62,224 before statutory deductions and other applicable recoveries.

HRA rates depend on city classification The HRA component varies according to the classification of the employee's place of posting.

Under the applicable government rules, HRA is paid at 30% of basic pay in X-class cities, 20% in Y-class cities and 10% in Z-class towns.

These are the revised maximum rates applicable after DA crossed the 50% threshold, in accordance with the government's 2017 HRA order.

Transport Allowance follows a separate classification of cities. For employees in Pay Levels 3 to 8, the allowance is ₹3,600 per month in notified cities and ₹1,800 in other locations. DA is payable additionally on Transport Allowance.

The list includes all X-class cities, along with selected Y-class cities such as Patna, Surat, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Nagpur, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Lucknow.

NPS and other deductions reduce take-home salary The gross salary of ₹62,224 is not the amount an employee receives in hand. Under the National Pension System (NPS) or Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the employee contribution at 10% of basic pay plus DA works out to ₹4,760 per month.

Other deductions, including contributions towards the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS), are also applicable.

At the calculated gross salary, the employee's annual earnings in an X-class city amount to approximately ₹7.47 lakh. Under the stated salary assumptions, this income falls within the no-tax threshold under the new income tax regime.

Annual increment increases basic pay The salary calculation is based on the first cell of Pay Level 5. Following the annual increment, basic pay increases from ₹29,200 to ₹30,100, with corresponding increases in DA and other salary components linked to basic pay.

Which employees are covered? The DA and salary calculations apply to civilian central government employees, including civilian personnel paid from the defence budget.