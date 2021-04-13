7th Pay Commission Matrix: What center says on pending installments of DA

As announced by Anurag Thakur, from 1st July 2021, the effective DA for the central government employees may jump from existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent. This 11 per cent rise in the DA includes 3 per cent DA hike announced for January to June 2020, 4 per cent DA hike announced for July to December 202 and expected 4 per cent DA hike due from January to June 2021 period. So, the DA hike from 17 per cent to 28 per cent will lead to huge rise in one's 7th CPC salary.