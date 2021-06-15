7th pay commission latest news: While central government employees are eagerly waiting for Dearness Allowance (DA) hike due from 1st January 2021, there is a piece of good news for those central government employees employed at Navodaya Vidyalaya School (NVS). The central government has announced to increase the ceiling for reimbursement of medical claims of NVS Principals. The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has already issued circular in this regard.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education issued circular in this regard and conveyed the approval of Commissioner, NVS, the revised ceiling for pre-audit of medical reimbursement claims for treatment obtained for day to day ailments by the employees of samity for self and their dependent family members.

As per the circular, central government has revised the annual medical reimbursement claim ceiling for the Principals of NVS. The circular declared that the existing ceiling of ₹5,000 for a NBS Principal has been now increased to ₹25,000 if the treatment has been done at Government or CGHS recognised hospital.

The central government has also revised the ceiling for medical reimbursement for treatment from AMA (Against Medical Advice). Now, a NVS Principal can claim up to ₹15,000 for treatment from AMA instead of existing ₹5,000 ceiling.

Rest of the terms and conditions in regard to the ceiling for medical reimbursement for the NVS employees will remain same.

This is good news in regard to the 7th pay commission pay matrix of the NVS Principals ahead of the DA restoration from 1st July. However, it will be icing on the cake for NVS Principals if any positive outcome comes out in the meeting scheduled on 26th June 2021 where payment of three DA arrears will be discussed.

