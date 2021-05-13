7th pay commission pay matrix: The announcement for Dearness Allowance (DA) hike due since 1st January 2021 may get further delayed. As per the National Council of JCM — Staff Side, center may announce DA hike for central government servants (CGS) next month i.e. in June 2021. However, the JCM office bearer reiterated that the DA hike would be to the tune of at least 4 per cent of the basic salary of a central government employee.

Speaking on the reason for delay in DA hike announcement, which is due since 1st January 2021 Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at the National Council of JCM said, "We are in constant touch with the Department of Expenditure officials at the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) officials. They are of the opinion that whole plan of the center has got disturbed after the second wave of Covid-19 in India and hence everything has been shifted by near one month. So, the DA hike announcement which was expected by April end or by May first fortnight may now get shifted to June."

7th pay commission latest news: DA restoration

However, Shiva Gopal Mishra said that it won't have much impact on the central government employees 7th CPC pay matrix as the center has already freezed DA and DR benefit of central government servants and pensioners till June 2021. In March 2021, Minister of State (MoS) at the Ministry of Finance announced in the Upper House of the parliament that DA and DR benefit will be restored from 1st July 2021. So, even if the DA hike due since 1st January 2021 is announced today, it will be restored from 1st July only.

7th CPC pay matrix: DA hike calculation

On how much DA hike can be expected Shiva Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM said, "As per the DA hike calculation, average inflation for July to December 2020 comes around 3.5 per cent that means the minimum DA hike that a central government will get is 4 per cent of their basic salary."

On three installments of the DA Shiva Gopal Mishra said that the JCM and other concerned central government officials are in constant touch and they are soon going to sit together and discuss about the payment of three DA installments. Most positive things about the DA installments is that the center is not averse to paying the DA installments, said Mishra adding, "We have recommended center to pay DA installments of the central government employee in parts if they are unable to pay the three installments of DA to around 52 lakh employees in one go."

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.