7th pay commission pay matrix: Center may announce DA hike for CGS in June

Speaking on the reason for delay in DA hike announcement, which is due since 1st January 2021 Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at the National Council of JCM said, "We are in constant touch with the Department of Expenditure officials at the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) officials. They are of the opinion that whole plan of the center has got disturbed after the second wave of Covid-19 in India and hence everything has been shifted by near one month. So, the DA hike announcement which was expected by April end or by May first fortnight may now get shifted to June."

