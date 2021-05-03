7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix: The center has announced in March 2021 that Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefit of the central government employees and pensioners will be from 1st July 2021. However, it didn't say anything in regard to the three instalments of DA pending from 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021. It has become one of the major concerns for the central government servants (CGS). After DA restoration, central government employees’ 7th pay commission salary is expected to witness big jump due to the rise in DA from existing 17 per cent to around 28 per cent. However, no decision on three DA instalments will lead to hit in their 7thn CPC (Central Pay commission) arrears due from 1st January 2020, 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021.

To solve this 7th CPC matrix matter, National Council of JCM and the officials at Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) are in regular touch. They were supposed hold an official meeting on 8th May 2021 but the meeting got cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis. Now the meeting will be held in the last week of May 2021.

Speaking on the expected meeting between the National Council of JCM, DoPT and Ministry of Finance officials Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National council of JCM said, "The National Council of JCM, DoPT and Ministry of Finance officials are in regular touch to resolve the matter of three instalments of DA payable to the central government employees. In fact, the central government officials are quite co-operative in regard to the DA instalment payment. A joint meeting of the DoPT, Ministry of Finance and JCM was scheduled on 8th May 2021 but due to the Covid-19 crisis, the meeting has been extended to the last week of May 2021."

On what would be the agenda of this meeting Mishra said, "Payment of three instalments of DA would be one of the major agendas of this meeting. The JCM has informed the concerned officials that if it is difficult for the center to pay three instalments of DA in one time, they can pay the central government employees’ arrears through partial payments as well."

Payment of DA instalments would have direct impact on around 52 lakh central government employees. In fact, it will have an indirect impact on around 60 lakh pensioners as well because their DR benefit is directly linked with the DA of working employees.

