7th pay commission latest news today: As Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefit of near 52 lakh central government employees and around 60 lakh central government pensioners will be restored from 1st July 2021, government employees are eagerly waiting for their 7th pay commission salary increment leading to rise in the monthly 7th CPC salary. However, the central government servants are advised to use 7th pay commission salary calculator that equates the existing basic salary and the existing DA.

7th CPC pay calculator

Asking central government employees to look at their respective 7th CPC pay matrix while using 7th CPC pay calculator Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "To know how much monthly salary will grow post-DA restoration, a central government employee is advised to check one's monthly basic salary, which is decided by the 7th pay commission pay matrix. After checking out their monthly basic salary, they are advised to check their existing DA. Currently, it's 17 per cent. Post-DA restoration, the DA will go up to 28 per cent. So, monthly DA will go up by 11 per cent. So, the DA allowance per month of a central government employee will go up to 11 per cent of their basic salary from July 2021."

Shiva Gopal Mishra of National Council of JCM went on to add that same formula is applied while deciding the DR benefit of a central government pensioner.

7th pay commission DA calculato

So, keeping the 7th pay commission salary calculation mentioned above, is a central government employee's monthly basic pay is ₹20,000 then its monthly DA will go up to 28 per cent of ₹20,000 means rise in monthly DA will be 11 per cent of ₹20,000 or ₹2200. Similarly, other central government employees who have different monthly basic salary mentioned in their 7th CPC pay matrix can check how much their salary will go up after the DA restoration.

7th pay commission TA (Travel Allowance)

As DA hile lead to rise in TA to the same tune in certain conditions, will there be Ta rise for central government employees from July 1st Shiva Gopal Mishra of National Council of JCM said no citing, "For TA hike in sync with DA hike, the existing DA of the central government employees has to be more than 25 per cent. Since, currently it is at 17 per cent. There will be no TA hike for the central government employees this time."

So, it will be monthly rise in DA that will matte most for the central government employees from July 2021.

