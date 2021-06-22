Asking central government employees to look at their respective 7th CPC pay matrix while using 7th CPC pay calculator Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "To know how much monthly salary will grow post-DA restoration, a central government employee is advised to check one's monthly basic salary, which is decided by the 7th pay commission pay matrix. After checking out their monthly basic salary, they are advised to check their existing DA. Currently, it's 17 per cent. Post-DA restoration, the DA will go up to 28 per cent. So, monthly DA will go up by 11 per cent. So, the DA allowance per month of a central government employee will go up to 11 per cent of their basic salary from July 2021."