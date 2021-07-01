7th pay commission latest news: The central government is going to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefit for the central government employees and pensioners respectively. But, the question is, will it have immediate impact on their 7th pay commission pay matrix of the central government employees? As per the national council of JCM, it will take time for the central government servants' and pensioners' 7th pay commission DA and DR benefit to resume. It said that in the recent meeting with the Ministry of Finance and DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) chaired by the cabinet Secretary of India, it has been decided that 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR will be resumed in September 2021.

Elaborating on when DA and DR benefit will be resumed Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "In our meeting held on 26th June 2021, it has been agreed that central government employees' DA and pensioners' DR benefit will be resumed in September 2021."

7th pay commission DA, DR resumption process

Shiva Gopal Mishra said that once the DA and DR is restored, the Ministry of Finance will send the proposal for resumption of these benefits, leading to rise in the 7th CPC salary, to the cabinet. The cabinet will give its approval on the proposal and after this 7th pay commission DA and DR benefits will get resumed. He said that the time consumed for resumption of these benefits for near 1.12 crore central government employees and pensioners will be pared through DA and DR arrears accruing from 1st July 2021.

7th CPC pay calculator

Shiva Gopal Mishra went on to add that both DAs (due from January 2021 and 1st July 2021) may get announced in September 2021 and in that case central government employees and pensioners will have to wait for next two more months. However, he reiterated that as per the 7th pay commission DA calculation; DA due from January 2021 will be at least 4 per cent while for DA getting due from July will be either 3 per cent or 4 per cent. So, when the DA and DR benefit will get resumed, the existing DA will jump from 17 per cent to 31 per cent to 32 per cent (17 + 4 + 3 + 4 + 3/4).

7th pay commission DA installments

However, deadlock over payment of three DA and DR installments to central government employees and pensioners still continues as the scheduled 26th June 2021 meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary failed to find any solution to the payment of three installments of DA and DR benefits to the central government employees and pensioners.

Shiva Gopal Mishra of National council of JCM said that central government representatives present in the meeting and the National Council of JCM will again sit to find solution to this deadlock.

