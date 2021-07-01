Shiva Gopal Mishra went on to add that both DAs (due from January 2021 and 1st July 2021) may get announced in September 2021 and in that case central government employees and pensioners will have to wait for next two more months. However, he reiterated that as per the 7th pay commission DA calculation; DA due from January 2021 will be at least 4 per cent while for DA getting due from July will be either 3 per cent or 4 per cent. So, when the DA and DR benefit will get resumed, the existing DA will jump from 17 per cent to 31 per cent to 32 per cent (17 + 4 + 3 + 4 + 3/4).