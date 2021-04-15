Now comes other part of CTC means allowance. This allowance includes Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (TA), medical reimbursement, etc. Since, DA may rise from 17 per cent to 28 per cent from 1st July 2021, a central government will be eligible for 28 per cent DA, which is calculated on the basis of one's basic salary. Similarly, one's Travel Allowance (TA) will rise in sync with the DA. so, one's TA will also rise. So, after the rise in DA, a central government employee's allowance is also going to increase. So, this expected rise in DA of a central government employee is going to result in big leap in one's monthly salary. apart from that, three installments of DA arrears are also going to do icing on the cake for CGS.

