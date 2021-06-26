7th pay commission: What delay in DA hike means for central govt employees

7th pay commission latest news today: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike announcement due from 1st January 2021 as the center has announced to restore DA and Dearness Relief (DR) benefit to both central government servants and pensioners from 1st July 2021. However, in case, the central government chooses to further delays the DA hike announcement due from 1st January 2021, there are some possibilities that will have direct impact on the 7th pay commission pay matrix or 7th pay commission salary of the central government employees. The National Council of JCM shared the possibilities post-further delay in DA Hike due from January 2021. The council said that the government will either announce DA hike due from January in June or July or it may choose to announce DA hike along with the DA hike getting due from 1st July 2021.

7th pay commission DA

Speaking on the DA hike due from January 2021 Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM said, "Delay in DA hike expected from 1st January 2021 may get announced either in July or in September-October 2021 along with the DA hike getting due from 1st July 2021. If the DA hike due since 1st January 2021 is announced in July, then the central government employees will get increased salary on 30th July as their DA would jump from 17 per cent to 28 per cent because expected DA hike due from January 2021 is 4 per cent."

Impact of DA hike delay on 7th pay commission salary

If the center decides otherwise and chooses to further delay the DA hike announcement due from January 2021 Shiva Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM said, "In that case, center may choose to announce both DA hikes for the year 2021 together. If this happens, central government employees will be given DA arrears for the respective DA hikes after the announcement. Till that date, central government employees and pensioners will continue to get the same salary and pension that they will be credited on 30th June 2021."

However, Shiva Gopal Mishra of National Council of JCM said that center may not delay the DA hike due from January 2021 as such move would add extra financial problem for the central government employees, whose DA has been freezed for the last one and half years.

"Since, the central government is restoring DA and DR benefits of near 1.12 crore central government employees and pensioners from 1st July 2021, they would definitely announce the DA hike due from January either in June as there are still some working days left in June or in July first quarter," Shiva Gopal Mishra of National Council of JCM concluded.

