If there is no further extension in the DA benefit being given under 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) to the central government servants (CGS), there will be huge jump in central government employees' DA. As per the AICPI (All India Consumer Price Index) latest data, one can expect at least 4 per cent DA hike for January to June 2021 period. Apart from this, 3 per cent DA announced for January to June 2020 and 4 per cent DA announced for July to December 2020 is also expected to get added in central government employees' existing DA, which is currently at 17 per cent. So, in case of no furtehr extension nof DA freeze, a central government employee's DA can be expected to go up to 28 per cent from existing 17 per cent.

