8 best aggressive hybrid funds to invest in 2023
Aggressive hybrid funds invest 65 to 80% of their assets in equity & equity-related instruments and the rest 20-35% is invested in debt instruments. In the past five years, Quant Absolute Fund beat the benchmark index with a 20.41% annualised return.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message