8 essential strategies for bespoke portfolio creation for UHNI investors
UHNIs have a unique relationship with money and require bespoke investment strategies tailored to their goals, risk tolerance, and circumstances.
UHNI as defined are individuals that operate in large sums of money in terms of incomes and assets. They too are made of flesh and blood, they have a human mind, the only difference is their understanding and relationship with money. The relationship between a high-net-worth individual (HNWI) and their money is often complex and multifaceted. It goes beyond just accumulating wealth and extends to how they manage, preserve, and utilise their assets.