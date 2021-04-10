8 factors that define your car insurance premium

The age of the vehicle accounts for two very essential, interrelated concepts about car insurance. Depreciation and Insured Declared Value (IDV). Depreciation is the reduction in the value of an asset due to natural wear and tear over some time, and IDV can be understood as the approximate current market value of the vehicle. Usually, an old car will have more depreciation and less IDV, which means that it will cost less to insure an old vehicle and more to insure a new vehicle.