8 investing principles that guided Steven Cohen to dizzying heights of success in the financial world
Understanding the fundamental principles of Cohen's approach can enhance investment decisions, although his methods may not be suitable for all investors.
Anyone with a keen idea for stock market investments cannot afford to ignore the much-acclaimed American billionaire investor Steven A Cohen who in his own words had a penchant for stocks since childhood. Cohen, the creator of Point72 Asset Management and former leader of SAC Capital, gained a reputation for his assertive and prosperous investment tactics. As of April 2022, his net worth is approximated to be $17.4 billion.