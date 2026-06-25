₹80K rent in London vs ₹13K rent in Bengaluru: Woman reveals cost of living, saving after shifting to India

The Internet is filled with people who complain about the rising cost of living in Bengaluru, with some even comparing it to cities abroad like London, New York and California. However, a social media user has shared that her monthly budget in Bengaluru is less than half of her rent in London. Her claims have left netizens in disbelief.

₹ 80,000 rent in London vs ₹ 13,000 rent in India Tanishka, who goes by the user ID @thatpovgirl_ on Instagram posted a reel and listed out her monthly expenses. What caught people's attention is that she paid ₹80,000 in London for rent alone. "Still can't believe I went from paying ₹80,000 just rent in London to living on ₹30,000 monthly," she wrote.

Break down of monthly budget in Bengaluru According to her post, the biggest expense is her rent at ₹13,000 for a well-ventilated home located on the border of Koramangala and HSR Layout. She spends ₹2,000 on rented appliances, ₹4,000-5,000 on groceries and up to ₹2,000 on eating out with friends a few times in a month.

"Rent: ₹13,000 honestly it’s best because I live right on the border of Koramangala x HSR and it’s a well-ventilated house (rare Blr luxury) rented appliances: ₹2,000 groceries: ₹4,000–5,000 (because protein protein protein)"

"I carry dabbas everywhere but yes if I go out w friends then this is the max I would spend, considering 2 to 3 times a month," she added.

The user also allocates ₹4,000-5,000 for coffee. She explained that she often works from cafes, adding, "This is huge I know, but also I work from cafes so let it be".

For her, transport costs come to around ₹2,000-3,000 monthly. "Rapido bikes for a win," she added.

Apart from these regular expenses, she keeps an additional amount of ₹2,000-3,000 for unexpected costs. "Because you never know," she also mentioned in her caption.

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Netizens react to viral post While the lower cost of living has reduced her expenses compared to London, she admitted that she still has mixed feelings. She said, "It’s a relief, and also not a relief," and wrapped up her post.

Reacting to her post, a user commented, "Why so much spending on coffee, someone enlighten me on this pathetic beverage called coffee."

"Sometimes I think I should take break from a work and live in India for couple of months," added another.

One more said, "4-5k for coffee. Rather eat good balanced food."

Someone else also said, "Going from London’s rent to this feels mentally peaceful."

Referring to the rent, a different user also pointed in the comment section, “Rent is quite low even if u consider triple sharing in 3BHK.”