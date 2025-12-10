817 credit score: The hidden advantages and loan offers you can expect

A credit score of 817 sits firmly in the excellent range in the nation’s credit scoring system. Four major credit bureaus, namely CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian and Equifax, provide credit scores to borrowers.
These credit scores provide lenders with an indication of a borrower's ability to repay. The credit scores provided by these bureaus primarily range between 300 and 900. Now, any score over 750 is considered excellent. That is why a score of 817 can be considered pristine. Here is what borrowers can expect with a credit score of over 800, along with how this score can be utilised effectively.
When a borrower has an exceptional credit score, lenders perceive such borrowers as low-risk borrowers. This generally translates into:
Most financial institutions focus on and prioritise applicants with high credit scores for quick credit processing. Preference is given to borrowers who have a clear credit history, solid repayment track record and a high credit score.
An 817 credit score permits borrowers to avail the most competitive rates in the market. Such a score provides borrowers with a platform to directly negotiate with lenders and avail the most lucrative loans.
For example, aspiring borrowers with excellent scores, i.e., scores of 750 or higher, often secure home loans at the lower end of the bank’s rate band, provided they meet all other basic criteria.
Lending institutions tend to offer their best financial products and services to customers with high credit scores. These include:
A credit score of 817 places a borrower among the nation’s most trustworthy borrowers. This score also opens the door to excellent credit card and personal loan terms, still maintaining this score still requires dedication and sincere discipline.
On-time clearance of pending loans and credit card bills, along with other similar debt expenses, maintaining a low credit utilisation ratio and regular credit report checks can ensure that such a high score is sustained for much longer. This score, hence, is not just a number but a strategic advantage in navigating today’s lending ecosystem.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
