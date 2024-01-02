8.18 crore ITRs! A record number of income tax returns filed till Dec 31 last year
The income-tax (I-T) department has recorded a surge in filing of Income-tax Returns (ITRs), resulting in a new record of 8.18 crore ITRs for the A.Y. 2023-2024
The income-tax (I-T) department has recorded a surge in filing of Income-tax Returns (ITRs), resulting in a new record of 8.18 crore ITRs for the A.Y. 2023-2024 filed up to Dec 31 last year as against 7.51 crore ITRs filed up to Dec 31, 2022.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message