The income-tax (I-T) department has recorded a surge in filing of Income-tax Returns (ITRs), resulting in a new record of 8.18 crore ITRs for the A.Y. 2023-2024 filed up to Dec 31 last year as against 7.51 crore ITRs filed up to Dec 31, 2022.

This is 9 percent more than the total ITRs filed for A.Y. 2022-23, the ministry of finance released in a press release.

The total number of audit reports and other forms filed during the period is 1.60 crore, as against 1.43 crore audit reports and forms filed in the corresponding period of preceding year.

It is also observed that a large number of taxpayers did their due diligence by comparing data of their financial transactions by viewing their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

A substantial portion of the data for all ITRs was prefilled with data pertaining to salary, interest, dividend, personal information, tax payment including TDS related information, brought forward losses, MAT credit, etc to further ease compliance by taxpayers. The facility was used extensively, resulting in smoother and faster filing of ITRs.

Further, during this F.Y. 2023-2024, a digital e-pay tax payment platform - TIN 2.0 was made fully functional on the e-filing portal, replacing the OLTAS payment system.

This enabled user-friendly options for e-payment of taxes such as Internet Banking, NEFT/RTGS, OTC, Debit Card, payment gateway and UPI.

TIN 2.0 platform has enabled real time credit of taxes to taxpayers which made ITR filing easier and faster

To encourage taxpayers to file their ITRs and Forms early, over 103.5 crore outreaches were made through targeted e-mail, SMS and other creative campaigns.

Such concerted efforts led to fruitful results with 9 percent more ITRs being filed for A.Y. 2023-24 till 31.12.2023.

The e-filing Helpdesk team handled approximately 27.37 lakh queries from taxpayers during the year up to 31.12.2023, supporting the taxpayers proactively during the peak filing periods.

Support from the help desk was provided to taxpayers through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, WebEx and co-browsing sessions.

The IT Department further requests the taxpayers to verify their unverified ITRs, if any, within 30 days of filing the ITR to avoid any consequences.

