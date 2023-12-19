82.85% of Gen Y prefer investing in mutual funds, shows survey
Aspero's wealth report highlights the variety in financial decision-making and investment strategies. The report notes that 78% opt for fixed-income investments to achieve balanced portfolios and capital protection.
Aspero, an organization registered with SEBI for fixed-income investments, is leading efforts to address the mental health dimensions of wealth creation. This groundbreaking report, developed in collaboration with Amaha, a mental health organization, reflects an increasing recognition of the interconnectedness between financial and mental well-being.