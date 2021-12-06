Data released by the Government in response to a question in the Lok Sabha showed that 83% of NPS subscribers who have completed the age of 60 (the age of maturity) in the NPS, chose to continue contributing to their NPS accounts rather than start receiving their pension. According to government data 342,887 individuals chose to continue contributing while 61,679 opted to receive their pension . The NPS was launched for government employees in 2004 and opened to the private sector in 2009. Its relative recent inception may have prevented some subscribers from building a large enough pension pot and hence incentivised them to keep contributing. In total, the NPS had 1.43 crore subscribers with 73.15 lakh of them being government employees at the end of FY 2020-21.

Under current rules, 60% of an NPS pension pot can be withdrawn tax free after the age of 60. The balance 40% must be used to buy an annuity. “The relatively low annuity rates in India remain a sore point with many subscribers and this may contribute to the deferral," said Amit Gopal, Principal and India business leader (Investments) at Mercer. Annuity rates are linked to interest rates which are expected to rise over the next few years. The growth of money inside an individual’s pension pot is also free of tax. Only the annuity component is taxed. “The NPS is essentially a middle class pension with mostly government employees as members. Its subscribers can afford to defer their pots," said Gopal. “The PFRDA has recently introduced automatic deferral. This means, unless you actively choose to start receiving your pension, you can keep contributing even after the age of 60. The maximum age of entry has also been extended from 65 to 70 this year and you can defer the pension up to age 75," said an industry expert who declined to named. However readers should note that if they opt to make a partial withdrawal from the NPS account after it matures, the annuity component (40%) can only be deferred by 3 years.

