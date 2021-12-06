83% of NPS subscribers continue to contribute after age 60

Under current rules, 60% of an NPS pension pot can be withdrawn tax free after the age of 60. The balance 40% must be used to buy an annuity. “The relatively low annuity rates in India remain a sore point with many subscribers and this may contribute to the deferral," said Amit Gopal, Principal and India business leader (Investments) at Mercer. Annuity rates are linked to interest rates which are expected to rise over the next few years. The growth of money inside an individual’s pension pot is also free of tax. Only the annuity component is taxed. “The NPS is essentially a middle class pension with mostly government employees as members. Its subscribers can afford to defer their pots," said Gopal. “The PFRDA has recently introduced automatic deferral. This means, unless you actively choose to start receiving your pension, you can keep contributing even after the age of 60. The maximum age of entry has also been extended from 65 to 70 this year and you can defer the pension up to age 75," said an industry expert who declined to named. However readers should note that if they opt to make a partial withdrawal from the NPS account after it matures, the annuity component (40%) can only be deferred by 3 years.