Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
89% of assets in equity-oriented schemes come from retail investors

 MintGenie Team

89% of the assets in equity-oriented schemes come from individual investors. While, institutional investors prefer liquid and money market schemes (86%), debt-oriented schemes (60%) and ETFs, FOFs (90%).

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 04:39 PM IST
