8th central pay commission: Memorandum submission date extended to 31 May — Six months on here are the top updates

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has extended its deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions ahead of the panel's recommendations.
Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprising members Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission; the 8th CPC has reached the sixth month since its process began in November 2025.
In an official statement last week, the commission invited representatives of central government employees to submit their suggestions and memorandums and extended the date by a month to latest by 31 May 2026. The process for submissions had begun on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadline on 30 April.
Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.
“All submissions are to be made only through the link specified above. Paper based memoranda, hard copies, PDFs, and emails of the memorandum are not being considered or entertained by the Commission,” the CPC release stated.
Link to access is here - https://innovateindia.mygov.in/8cpc-memorandum-submission/
You can choose between the options as is relevant:
Employees of any ministry or department, UT, judicial officers, officers or employees of courts, members of regulatory bodies, associations or unions of serving or retired employees, and pensioners from the same institutions.
Representative for these employees include the authorised or nominated nodal and sub-nodal officers of ministries, departments, UTs and offices under their administrative control.
The 8th CPC has planned state visits to Telangana, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir in May and June 2026 for consultations with representatives.
The parties will receive a unique memo ID. Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated subsequently. “Please note that the Commission shall be holding separate meetings at cities in other States / UTs in due course,” it added.
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