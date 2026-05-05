8th central pay commission: Memorandum submission date extended to 31 May — Six months on here are the top updates

The 8th CPC has extended its deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions for the panel ahead of its recommendations. Here's a look at the top updates six months into the process…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 May 2026, 04:22 PM IST
The 8th central pay commission has extended its deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions for the CPC panel ahead of its recommendations.
The 8th central pay commission has extended its deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions for the CPC panel ahead of its recommendations. (Pexels / Representative Photo)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has extended its deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions ahead of the panel's recommendations.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprising members Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission; the 8th CPC has reached the sixth month since its process began in November 2025.

8th CPC memorandum submission deadline extended

In an official statement last week, the commission invited representatives of central government employees to submit their suggestions and memorandums and extended the date by a month to latest by 31 May 2026. The process for submissions had begun on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadline on 30 April.

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Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.

How can employees / employee reps submit suggestions?

“All submissions are to be made only through the link specified above. Paper based memoranda, hard copies, PDFs, and emails of the memorandum are not being considered or entertained by the Commission,” the CPC release stated.

Link to access is here - https://innovateindia.mygov.in/8cpc-memorandum-submission/

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You can choose between the options as is relevant:

  • Individual / Employee / Pensioner.
  • Association / Union of Serving Employees / Pensioners.
  • Ministry / Department / Union Territory (UT) — To be filled by nominated / designated nodal officer using gov.in/nic.in domain emails.
  • Officers and employees of Courts and Judicial officers of Subordinate Courts in UTs.

Who are considered central government employees?

Employees of any ministry or department, UT, judicial officers, officers or employees of courts, members of regulatory bodies, associations or unions of serving or retired employees, and pensioners from the same institutions.

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Representative for these employees include the authorised or nominated nodal and sub-nodal officers of ministries, departments, UTs and offices under their administrative control.

State visits planned: Telangana, Ladakh J&K in May and June

The 8th CPC has planned state visits to Telangana, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir in May and June 2026 for consultations with representatives.

  • It will visit Hyderabad (Telangana) on 18-19 May 2026 (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders.
  • Later it will visit Srinagar (J&K) from 1-4 June 2026 (Monday-Thursday).
  • Followed by a visit to Ladakh UT on 8 June 2026 (Monday).

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  • It added that separate meetings at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and at cities in other States / UTs will be announced in due course.

The parties will receive a unique memo ID. Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated subsequently. “Please note that the Commission shall be holding separate meetings at cities in other States / UTs in due course,” it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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