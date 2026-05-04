8th pay commission: State visits to Telangana, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir planned in May and June — Check latest updates

8th central pay commission: The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has planned state visits to Telangana, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir in May and June 2026 for consultations with representatives.

A central government constituted panel, the CPCs are formed every 10 years to revise allowances, pay and pensions of its employees. The current panel is the eight such constituted by the central government since Independence.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the other 8th CPC members are Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

Meetings scheduled in Telangana, J&K and Ladakh — Details Telangana: The 8th CPC will visit Hyderabad, Telengana on 18-19 May 2026 (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. It has asked central government organisations / institutions, and unions / associations who wish to join discussions to submit a memorandum on the CPC's website (8cpc.gov.in) with a request for appointment on or before 8 May. The parties will receive a unique memo ID. Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated subsequently, it added.

“Please note that the Commission shall be holding separate meetings at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and at cities in other States / Union Territories in due course,” the notice dated 1 May added.

Jammu & Kashmir: The 8th CPC will visit Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir from 1-4 June 2026 (Monday-Thursday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. It has asked central government organisations / institutions, and unions / associations who wish to join discussions to submit a memorandum on the CPC's website (8cpc.gov.in) with a request for appointment on or before 16 May.

“Please note that the Commission shall be holding separate meetings at cities in other States/ Union Territories in due course,” it added.

Ladakh: The 8th CPC will visit the UT of Ladakh on 8 June 2026 (Monday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. It has asked central government organisations / institutions, and unions / associations who wish to join discussions to submit a memorandum on the CPC's website (8cpc.gov.in) with a request for appointment on or before 16 May.

“Please note that the Commission shall be holding separate meetings at cities in other States/ Union Territories in due course,” it added.

8th CPC: Consultations, meetings ongoing Every 10 years, the respective CPC gathers views and inputs from employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and other similar stakeholders, which will then be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Constituted in January 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the commission released its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November last year and has since held meetings with various stakeholders.

The 8th CPC opened formal memorandum submissions and scheduled stakeholder consultations in March, followed by meetings with employee representatives in April 2026. The CPC last month also said that it will hold more meetings in Delhi and in other states and union territories “in due course” over the next months.

Throughout the process, the commission will hold discussions and gain feedback from stakeholders before final recommendations are made. There is much speculation over implementation of salary hikes, arrears, amendments and proposed changes to pension structures.

Who are the beneficiaries? As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees will be impacted by the decisions.

These employees and pensioners could see basic salary rise to ₹51,480 from ₹18,000. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.