8th central pay commission: How to submit feedback on CPC suggestions, who is eligible, documents needed | Explained

The 8th central pay commission has opened consultation process ahead of its recommendations that will significantly impact salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.
Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2025, the 8th CPC is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and includes Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, besides Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary.
The commission has extended its deadline invited representatives of central government employees to submit their memorandum of suggestions by 31 May 2026. This is a month's extension from the previous deadline of 30 April after the process began on 5 March 2026.
The panel opened formal memorandum submissions in Delhi in March and began meetings with stakeholders in April. In May and June, the commission has planned meetings with employee representatives in Telangana, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi.
In a notice last month, it added that separate meetings will also be scheduled in other states and Union Territories (UTs) in due course. The final document is slated for submission roughly 18 months following the Commission’s inception (3 November 2025).
To reach its consensus, it will gather views and inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders.
The collected data is then analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
Upcoming meetings include:
Constituted every 10 years, this CPC's decisions are set to boost about 50 lakh central government employees and some 65-lakh retired pensioners' allowances, pay hikes, salary structure i.e. dearness allowance and fitment factor.
They could see basic salary rise to ₹51,480 from ₹18,000. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.
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